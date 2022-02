Bus meets with accident on NH-5, several migrant labourers injured

Srikakulam: A bus from Odisha carrying migrant labourers to Kerla meets with an accident on NH-5 near Ranasarak in Andhra’s Srikakulam.

As per initial information, 47 passengers were injured in the mishap.

While the exact reason behind the accident remained unknown, it is being suspected that the bus driver lost control of the wheels that eventually caused the road mishap.

The police have also visited the incident spot and took samples of evidence for further investigation.