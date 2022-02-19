Chhattisgarh govt to start kindergarten classes from 2022-23 academic session soon

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Friday approved the School Education Department’s proposal to start kindergarten classes (‘Balwadi’) for the children of the age group 5 to 6 years.

According to senior officials, the cabinet has decided that the pre-schools will be opened in 6536 locations of the state where anganvadi centers are located in the school premises.

The cabinet has also decided to distribute fortified rice to the ration card holders under the state’s scheme from March 2022 in 10 aspirational districts (Korba, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Kondagaon, Sukma) and two high-burden districts (Kabirdham and Raigarh).

The proposal to upgrade State Administrative Service cadre (junior grade) pay scale to senior grade (joint collector) scale was also approved by the cabinet.