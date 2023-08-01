BTS’ Jungkook teams up with SEVENTEEN’S Mingyu for the ‘Seven’ dance challenge

Seoul: On July 14, 2023, the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, dropped ‘Seven’ which marked his debut as a soloist. The song, very soon, took over the charts as well as people’s minds. Many of the idols also did the Seven challenge. On August 1, Jungkook did the dance challenge with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.

Jeon Jungkook of supergroup BTS recently returned to South Korea to perform and promote ‘Seven’ in his home country. He teamed up with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu to post a wholesome dance challenge for his song.

Jungkook pleasantly surprised his fans on Weverse by sharing a video of himself dancing alongside Mingyu. The two of them were dressed alike in black and white, and added sunglasses to give off a cool and edgy bad boy/gangster aura. Their dance was seamless and stylish, beautifully showcasing the alluring essence of ‘Seven.’

During the earlier part of the year, Jungkook teamed up with Mingyu for the ‘SUPER Challenge.’ Playfully mentioning that SEVENTEEN’s Jun had taught him the dance, Jungkook jokingly teased Mingyu, saying he had requested him to film the challenge but hadn’t reached out to him yet.