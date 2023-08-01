SCDC to develop existing PACS by diversifying their business

Bhubaneswar: The first meeting of the State Cooperative Development Committee (SCDC) was held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena in the 2nd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Among others, the Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE and Cooperation Department Dr A.K. Padhee and Principal Secretary to Government, FARD Department, S.K.Vashishth, CGM NABARD, representatives from NCDC, NDDB and FISHFED attended the meeting.

The prime target of the Committee is to develop the existing PACS by diversifying their business and converting them into viable Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies as well as ensuring coverage of each uncovered GP either by a PACS or a Primary Diary or Fishery Cooperative.

The status of adoption of Model Byelaws, the status of the largest decentralised grain storage plan, Computerisation of PACS, strengthening of Cooperative Banks, identification of Cooperative Education and Training Institutes, onboarding of large Cooperatives in GeM Portal, encouraging membership of Primary, Central and Apex Cooperatives in the three new Multi-State Cooperative Societies – National Export Cooperative, NationalCooperative for Organic farming and National Seeds Cooperative and revival of Cooperative Sugar Mills were some of the important agenda discussed in the meeting.

Revival and strengthening of the existing Cooperatives, operationalizing the newly registered PACS/LAMPCS, devising a workable framework for new Cooperatives in all sectors, identifying relevant business activities for the Cooperatives based on the field level gap analysis, implementation of Aadhaar-enabled Payment System(AePS) in all Cooperative Banks, upgradation of Gopalpur Cooperative Training Institute and computerization of the office of RCS and linking it with the field offices through OSWAS were the key decisions of today’s meeting.

The SCDC also extended all necessary support to the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) in implementation of its action plan as well as ensured to work upon its valuable proposals and suggestions towards strengthening of Cooperatives in the State.