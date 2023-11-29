BTS’ Jungkook, RM, V, and Jimin to enlist in the military by December 11-12: Report

Seoul: BTS members RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin are scheduled to enlist in the mandatory military services by 11-12 of December as per K-media reports. Earlier, BIGHIT MUSIC, confirmed that all the remaining members of the South Korean band have initiated their enrollment process. Reportedly, V and RM will join the duty on 11th December, closely followed by Jimin and Jungkook on 12th December 2023.

It is expected that RM and V will be deployed in support positions, behind the lines, during their military service. Jimin and Jungkook, on the other hand, will serve on the front lines and enlist at the same time. The expected date for the members to join their respective duties are 11-12 December, in the above mentioned manner.

Earlier, BIGHIT released a statement stating “We seek your enduring support and affection until the day RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook finish their military duty and come back in good health. Our unwavering backing and love for our artists will persist without fail.”

The information additionally indicates that following their training completion and deployment to individual units, The Indigo, Like Crazy, Layover, and Golden Crooners are slated to fulfill 18 months of active-duty service in the Army.

The K-pop group’s agency has verified the initiation procedure for the remaining members. However, BIGHIT Music issued a concise statement when asked about the actual date of enlistment. The statement cited the difficulty in verifying specifics at a particular moment.