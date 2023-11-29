Retired Para Medical Worker Gets 2-Yr RI After Conviction In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance court in Sundargarh today convicted the retired Para Medical Worker of Birkera CHC in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 2 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Today, Dhananjaya Panigrahi, Ex- Para Medical Worker (Retd,) of Birkera CHC, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for the preparation of Birth Certificates of his sons, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.1,000.

In default of payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988, the court ruled.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and a fine of Rs.1,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 7 P.C. Act,1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.