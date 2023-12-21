BSKY Scribes Record Growth; 816 Super Specialty Pvt Hospitals Empanelled

Bhubaneswar: Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Odisha’s flagship health programme, scribed record growth in terms of the number of the partner hospitals, and the claims raised by them against treatment of the individual patients.

This came to the fore in a recent internal review meeting taken by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) Smt D. Brundha wherein Additional Secretary cum Joint CEO Subhananda Mohapatra presented the updates.

The matters relating to the judicious disposal of claims raised by empanelled hospitals, quick redressal of the grievances, and performance of Swasthya Mitras (SMs) at the ground level among other things figured in the meeting.

Reviewing the progress made so far, CEO Smt Brundha directed the nodal officers to regularly review the empanelled hospitals, especially those outside the State for proper facilitation of the treatment of BSKY card holders. She also directed for orientation of the district coordinators for the timely disposal of the grievances received through Mo Sarkar and various other sources.

The review showed that 816 private sector super specialty hospitals were brought under the umbrella of BSKY by 15 December of the current year, thereby marking a growth rate of 43.40 per cent over the corresponding period of the last calendar year (2022).

Besides, around 8,530 Government hospitals were striving day and night for the realisation of the objective of quality clinical care for all. Out of 816 empanelled private sector hospitals, 160 were from 16 major States namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujrat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In Odisha, 656 private sector hospitals from different districts partnered with the State Govt to provide high-quality treatment to the poor.

Concomitantly, the number of claims raised by the empanelled hospitals against treatment of the individual patients also crossed 12.11 lakh by 15 December. Given the present popularity of BSKY, the number of claims was expected to cross 13 lakhs by the end of December 2023. With that number, BSKY would scribe a record growth of 102 per cent over the last year of 2022.

Corresponding with the growth in number of people treated in private hospitals from among 96.5 lakh families registered under the scheme, the State Govt was required to pay bills of more than 2507.05 cr by 15 December. It was expected that the claimed bill amount might cross Rs. 2910 cr by the end of December. 2013; thereby recording a growth of 107 per cent over the corresponding period of the last year. Available data showed that in the year 2022, the total claimed bills against the treatment of individual patients was around Rs 1409.40 cr.

A review of the feedback from people who received treatment under BSKY showed that more than 98 per cent of them, especially the women and the old for whom super specialty treatment in world-class hospitals of the urban area was a dream, mentioned their gratefulness to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the State Govt for this inclusive healthcare scheme.