BSKY Ensures Super-Specialist Treatment To Girl Child ‘Tejaswini’ At AIIMS

Bhubaneswar: On coming to know about the disease of a girl child named TejaswininiDas (around 2 years) in village Badapada under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district, State Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Team started field level operation on campaign mode for providing her proper treatment.

A Special Health Team from the Community Health Centre ( CHC), Pattamundai deputed to visit the house of the patient. The team visited her village, talked with her parents/ family members, and gave them the necessary guidance.

Spot assessment of the situation showed that the family of Tejaswini was covered under BSKY vide Card No-17070811418.In the meanwhile, BSKY support was extended to the child. She was admitted to the Haematology department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS), Bhubaneswar; and was provided super-specialist treatment there with fund support from BSKY.

As of now, the treatment of Tajaswini is going on under the direct supervision of the Specialist doctors of AIIMS. Her health condition is improving. Sufficient fund has been made available in the card by the State Govt for clinical care and treatment of Tejaswini.

The treating physicians and BSKY team expressed the hope that Tejaswinini would win over the disease soon. The intelligentsia and social activists while expressing their satisfaction over the treatment of the girl child through BSKY thanked the State Government for the successful running of a basic need-based scheme like health care for the needy.