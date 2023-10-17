24 World Skill Center Students Embark on 6-month Paid Internship at Singapore

Bhubaneswar: Every year 24 meritorious students from World Skill Center are sent to Singapore as part of the annual ‘Student Internship Program’. These students are selected from among the current batch pursuing various advanced courses in this global standard skilling institution. The selected students from the Batch 2022-23 batch arrived in Singapore on Tuesday.

The enthusiasm for boarding a direct international flight was visible to the students as they geared up for travel in the early morning hours. The happy candidates thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for this lifetime opportunity.

On the occasion, Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and CEO of World Skill Center Alka Misra congratulated the students who went to Singapore. She said that this program will further hone their skills and give them exposure and confidence thus helping them build a global career.

“I dreamt of working in an international company. Pursuing Electrical Technology at World Skill Center has fulfilled this dream of mine. Students like me would get a new experience by going to Singapore and working in multinational organisations as part of the student internship program. It will give me a new direction in my career,” says Shruti Arpita Bud, a student of World Skill Center.

The students in the 6-month paid internship program will work in various major companies in Singapore. They will learn global work culture while using advanced technologies, tools and equipment.

“I never thought that I would go to Singapore and work in a major company there. This dream has come true today by undergoing training in Mechanical and Electrical Services at World Skill Center. I have a lot to learn in Singapore as I will get to know how international-level companies work using advanced technology,” says Suman Kumar Mallick, a student at the World Skill Center.

The World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar has been established by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha. WSC functions under the Odisha Skill Development Authority as part of the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ program by the State Govt.

WSC offers 1-year advanced training to students across 7 modern trades along with life skills under the Finishing School model, making them industry-ready. Global & regional companies thus prefer recruiting these Skilled In Odisha youth into their workforce.