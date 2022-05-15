Brick Kiln Worker Found Hanging From Tree

Bolangir: The body of a young woman, who was working at a brick kiln, was found hanging from a tree today. The incident was reported under Kantabanji PS in Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Nalini Sethi of Boudh district.

According to reports, Nalini has been working in the brick kiln for the past five months. She was staying with her sister.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police have reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.