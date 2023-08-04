Brahmani & Baitarani breach danger marks

Dhenkanal: Brahmani and Baitarani rivers have breached the danger marks at many places in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak. Many villages, temples, religious places and educational institutions have been waterlogged due to the overflowing floodwater.

Though water level has receded a little bit in Baitarani river, Brahmani river is still in spate. The State government has ordered the Collectors of all the districts to remain in full preparedness to meet any kind of eventualities arising out of the flood situation.

At least 106 rescue teams are fully ready to carry out rescue and evacuation measures in 13 districts. As many as 13 ODRAF and 85 fire services teams have been deployed in the flood-affected areas. The overflowing floodwater has reportedly done extensive damage to vegetable cultivation on acres of land in Cuttack, Banki, Athagarh, Khordha and Balipatana.