Odisha BJP announces names of 35 office-bearers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has announced names of 35 office-bearers following approval of state president Manmohan Samal.

Following this, MP Aparajita Sarangi, Nauri Nayak, Rabi Nayak, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, among others, have been named vice-presidents.

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Saturday released the list of its central office bearers. Baijayant Panda has been re-appointed as the National Vice President of the party for the third time.