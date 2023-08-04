Odisha BJP
State

Odisha BJP announces names of 35 office-bearers

By Pragativadi News Service
17

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has announced names of 35 office-bearers following approval of state president Manmohan Samal.

Following this, MP Aparajita Sarangi, Nauri Nayak, Rabi Nayak, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, among others, have been named vice-presidents.

 

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Saturday released the list of its central office bearers. Baijayant Panda has been re-appointed as the National Vice President of the party for the third time.

 

Pragativadi News Service 24994 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking