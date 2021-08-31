Boult Unveils Audio AirBass Encore TWS Earbuds In India: Check Price

New Delhi: Boult has unveiled an Audio AirBass Encore’s true wireless stereo earphones in India. AirBass Encore features a water-resistant build in addition to USB Type-C charging. They claim a total battery life of up to 36 hours and support for fast charging. Boult Audio AirBass Encore is also available in two color options.

Boult Audio AirBass Encore price in India

Boult Audio AirBass Encore is priced at Rs. 1,999 (introductory price) and are available for purchase via the Amazon India website. They come in Black and White colour options. The company has not shared what the pricing for the TWS earbuds will be after the introductory period.

Boult Audio AirBass Encore specifications, features

Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS earbuds feature an oval-shaped bud with the nozzle angled at 60 degrees, which is said to tunnel the audio directly into the ear canal. They are powered by 12.5mm drivers and aerospace-grade aluminum-alloy-encased micro-woofers. There are four microphones on the earbuds that work with the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) chip to deliver a noise-free calling experience. the ENC can block out ambient noises such as traffic, workspace noises, and more. The AirBass Encore TWS earbuds feature touch controls that can be used to play/ pause music and control calls.

They also come with voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Siri that can be activated by a triple tap. In terms of battery life, the Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS earbuds have a claimed six hours of playtime and up to 36-hour battery life with the case, which comes with a USB Type-C port. They also support fast charging and 15 minutes of charge can deliver 100 minutes of playback. They can charge completely in 90 minutes, as per the company. The AirBass Encore connects via Bluetooth v5 and has IPX7 water resistance as well.