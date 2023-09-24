Boulder Falls On Railway Tracks After Landslide In Koraput; Trains Services Hit

Koraput: Train services were affected in Koraput district after a boulder fell on the railway tracks near Jirati railway station of Koraput-Jagdalpar railway line in the wee hours on Sunday.

Due to low pressure-induced incessant rains in the district for the past few days, the boulder that was removed for the construction of the railway line fell on the tracks blocking the movement of trains.

On the other hand, an express train going through Koraput to Jagdalpur has been halted at Koraput railway station due to landslides on the railway line following which passengers are stranded at the station for hours.

Reportedly, technical team from the Koraput Railway Department has reached the spot and efforts are underway to clear the boulder from the railway tracks.

However, it may take 12 to 18 hours to clear the tracks, official source said adding that 9 passenger and 22 freight trains have been canceled on the route on Sunday.