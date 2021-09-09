Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Launched: Check Details

New Delhi: Bose has announced the launch of the latest soundbar Bose Smart Soundbar 900 expanding its line of speakers and party speakers in the market. It comes with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control. In addition to this, there is Dolby Atmos supports multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support along with AirPlay 2.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Price And Availability Details

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has been launched in the US with a price tag of $899 that translates to Rs 66,200. The audio device comes in two colour options of Arctic White and Black. The premium soundbar is now available for pre-orders and the company will begin shipping from September 23 onwards.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Tech Specs And Features

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes with an oval-shaped design, wraparound metal grille, tight seams, clean lines, and a polished, impact-resistant tempered glass top. The device is 2.3 inches in height, 4 inches deep, and 41inch in length. The soundbar features company’s proprietary Bose spatial technologies that are said to elevate Dolby Atmos content by separating instruments, dialogue, and effects.

The Bose soundbar features HDMI eARC for connectivity and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connection. Moreover, the speaker has a simple app for touch control and is compatible with Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2. There is voice assistance support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Alexa also allows taking or making calls and also enables the exclusive Bose Voice4Video feature that turns a TV on to the channel or input requested. The Bose Soundbar is also compatible with the new QuietComfort 45 headphones. The Bose Music app helps with pairing, personalization, and updates.

According to the company for programming or playlists, Bose QuietPort technology is said to deliver exceptional bass performance and virtually no distortion at any volume. And if furnishings or system placement interferes with audio quality, proprietary ADAPTiQ technology automatically fixes it, optimizing performance for every space, every time.