5T Secy visits Santkabi Bhima Bhoi Smruti Pitha, discusses development of facilities for Mahima Cult

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian continued the Sambalpur district visit on the second day. He reviewed various developmental projects and discussed public grievance redressal.

Mr Pandian offered prayer at Maa Samaleswari Temple and reviewed the progress of the development project. He directed the officials to ensure that the project is completed by December.

Later, he visited Huma Temple in Maneswar Block and interacted with the temple committee, priests and the public on the development of the pilgrim facilities. He also visited the Jagannath and Panch Khanda Temples in Rairakhol NAC. The 5T Secretary directed the district administration to prepare plans for the development of the facilities.

Mr Pandian visited the Santkabi Bhima Bhoi Prapti Pitha in Madhupur, Rairakhol Block. He interacted with followers of Mahima Dharma and discussed the development of facilities there. He also visited the Santkabi Bhima Bhoi Smruti Pitha in Kandhara and discussed the development of facilities for the pilgrims.

The 5T Secretary interacted with the weavers’ community and heard their grievances. He directed the district administration to process all the pending applications on priority.

He inspected the Kadaligad Mega PWS site to inspect the Water Treatment Plant. This project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 108 Crores, aims to provide clean and safe drinking water to 115 villages, addressing water supply and treatment issues.

He participated in the public grievance redressal meeting in Rairakhol, NAC, and heard the public and assured early action.

Mr Pandian also visited the 5T High School in Daincha, Naktideul Block, and interacted with the students and staff. He appreciated the development of the facilities like smart classrooms, e-library, science labs etc. He encouraged the students to study well and aim high.

The 5T Secretary interacted with the Mission Shakti federation members, staff and groups and heard their grievances and motivated them to continue their work towards women’s empowerment.

R. Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to CM, Suresh Kumar Dalai, RDC, ND, Sambalpur, Deepak Kumar, IG, Ananya Das, Collector & DM, and Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, SP and senior officials accompanied during the visit.