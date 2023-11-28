Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023 In Odia Goes To Dileswar Rana

Bhubaneswar: Sahitya Akademi President, Madhav Kaushik, has approved Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023 in Odia for Senrra (Short-Stories) by Dileswar Rana.

The book was selected on the basis of recommendations made by the Jury comprising three members in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose.

The book was selected unanimously on the recommendation of the Language Jury members— Bibhuti Pattnaik, Gobinda Chandra Chand and Dash Benhur

Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023 in Odia Award encompasses a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs.50,000, which will be presented to the awardee at a special function to be held at a later date.