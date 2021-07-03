Body Of Man Found Hanging in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbahnj: Mystery shrouded the death of a man whose body was found hanging from a tree Gorumahisani police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Kabula Samantaray of Balabhadrapur village under Kanas block in Puri district, who works as a machine operator at an iron ore mine.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from the tree and informed the police about the same.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

However, the exact circumstances that led to Kabula’s death remained undetermined. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.