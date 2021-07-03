Attack On Cops In Koraput, 5 Held

Koraput: Police have arrested at least five persons for allegedly attacking Cops near the Kakiriguma area in Koraput district on Saturday.

According to available information, a motorist ran over by a tipper truck near Kakiriguma police station on Friday evening.

However, the enraged mob attacked Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Kakiriguma Police Station and a constable over the lifting of a body from an accident spot.

On the other hand, the deceased’s family members and the villagers alleged that police took the body to get rid of the protest. Consequently, they assaulted the police team at the spot.