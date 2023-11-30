Body found hanging inside train toilet in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Body of a man was found hanging in a train toilet in Rajyarani Express in Bhubaneswar.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to the reports, a passenger on the train first spotted the dead body inside the toilet and immediately informed the Railway Police.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The railway police have initiated a probe into this matter to identify the deceased and the reason behind the death.