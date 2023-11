6 Injured In Jerusalem Shooting, 2 Attackers “Neutralised”: Police

Jerusalem: At least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

Police said that the two suspected attackers “were neutralised on the spot.”

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend a temporary truce by another day minutes before it was set to expire, said Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides.

The truce was set to expire Thursday morning. Negotiations on extending it came down to the wire, with last-minute disagreements over the hostages to be freed by Hamas in exchange for another day of a halt in fighting.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the truce was being extended under the same terms as in the past, under which Hamas has released 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.