Premiere of Prime Video’s Dhootha Was a Starry Night To Remember

Prime Video hosted a premiere screening for its upcoming Telugu Original, Dhootha, a supernatural suspense-thriller, starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Piquing the interest of not only his fans but the audience all over, for the first time ever Naga Chaitanya will be seen donning the role of a journalist with shades of grey in this dark and unpredictable series. Sagar must find a way to stop a terrorizing curse before it consumes him and the world around him.

Celebrating the streaming debut of Naga Chaitanya, popular actors Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Sushanth Akkineni, Sumanth Akkineni, Satya Dev, Santhosh Shobhan, Sangeeth Shoban and Harsha Chemudu; directors Praveen Sattaru, Sudheer Varma, Prasanth Varma, Sailesh Kolanu, Ajay Bhupathi, and Karthik Dandu; producers Kona Venkat, SKN, Venkat Boyanapalli, Srikanth Nagoti; and industry stalwart Allu Arvind along with many others graced the screening in troves, to watch the much-talked-about series, written and directed by National award-winner Vikram K. Kumar.

Concluding the electric night with scores of cheers and applause, the cast and team of the series were overwhelmed by the audience’s response to the captivating performances and unpredictable storyline of this mind-bending series.

Premiering on Prime Video on December 1, the eight-episode series will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam in over 240 countries and territories.