 Blood Stained Body Of Youth Found In Angul

Angul: The body of a youth was found lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road in the Angul district. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Pradhan.

According to reports, the incident took place while Sagar had gone to watch Meru Jatra when he was allegedly attacked by a youth over an altercation between both of them. Subsequently, Sagar scummed to his injuries on the spot.

On being informed, Jarapada police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops have also seized the weapon used for the murder from the crime spot.

Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused involved in the crime.