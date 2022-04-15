Missing Youth Found Dead In A Nullah

Baripada: The body of a youth who was missing since April 6, was found dead in a nullah in Jharabeda village in Karanjia on Friday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and immediately alerted the local police about the same.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that the youth was murdered and the body disposed of in the nullah by the miscreants.

Reportedly, the deceased had gone missing since April 6. Following this, his wife had lodged a complaint with Karanjia police in this regard.

Following this, a case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on, the police said.