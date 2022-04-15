China hit by another wave! Record surge in Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Shanghai: China on Friday reported more than 3,400 positive and 20,700 asymptomatic coronavirus cases, the majority of them in Shanghai as the city of 26 million continued to reel under over fortnight-long lockdown to contain the virus amid growing discontent among locals over lack of food and medical supplies.

The positive cases continued to be the highest in Shanghai. The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 3,472 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, besides 20,782 asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

China’s economic hub Shanghai reported 3,200 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,872 local asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, the municipal health commission said on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, 28,778 close contacts of coronavirus patients were released from medical observation on the mainland, the NHC said.