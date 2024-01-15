Blood-Soaked Body Of Businessman Recovered From Railway Tracks In Bolangir

Bolangir: The blood-soaked body of a businessman was recovered from the railway tracks near Khujenpali under Bolangir Sadar Police station on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Tripurari Panigrahi, the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Locals first spotted his body and immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP). The officials then rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

As per reports, Panigrahi went missing yesterday as he did not return home last night. Today, his body was found near the railway tracks.

The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that he might have committed suicide or died after falling from a train accidentally. However, the reason will be known after the investigation, police said.