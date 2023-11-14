BJP Workers Dump Garbage In Front Of BMC Office

Bhubaneswar: Alleging widespread corruption in the implementation of the Smart City Project by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), and taking up the issue of the collapsed sanitation, sewerage and drainage system in the State Capital, the Odisha Unit of BJP staged a protest here on Tuesday.

Scores of BJP workers marched from the state party office and gheraoed the BMC office. The saffron party workers also hurled cattle dung at the police and dumped a truckload of garbage in front of the BMC office during the protest.

The ‘Temporary Transit Station’ TTS at Gadakana has now been converted into a ‘Permanent Dumping Yard’ and the life of the local residents has been adversely affected by the stench emanating from the pile of garbage, they emphasized.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Utkal University, Institute of Physics, Sainik School, East Coast Railway Office, Govt and Private Hospitals are the worst affected due to the apathy of the civic body in waste management.

BJP former state president and senior leader Sameer Mohanty, Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh, spokesperson Dilip Mohanty and hundreds of other workers took part in the demonstration.