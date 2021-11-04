BJP Will Hold Protest Wherever Minister Dibya Shankar Visits In Odisha: BJP Yuva Morcha

Bhubaneswar: As Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case intensified huge agitation among opponent parties, BJP has strongly condemned Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s alleged involvement in the matter.

Meanwhile, Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha on Thursday decided to intensify protests demanding the expulsion of Mishra from the State cabinet.

Speaking at a presser here, State BJP Yuva Morcha President Irasis Acharya said, “We will take a strong stand against the Minister and hold demonstrations during Mishra’s visit across the State. We will continue our protests till the Minister resigns on his own or axed from the cabinet.”

“The Chief Minister should reveal his and his party’s stand over the case and axe Mishra immediately. Otherwise, our party workers will also hold protests during his visit to any part of the State,” said Acharya.

Meanwhile, the BJP Yuva Morcha has also requested people of the State to light lamps on the occasion of Diwali for peace to the late Mamita’s soul.