Couple Run Over By Truck In Jharsuguda; Irate Locals Block NH-49

Jharsuguda: A couple was killed after being run over by a speeding truck at Samarabaga Chhak under Rengali Police Limits of Jharsuguda district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rama Krushna Sa and his wife. The couple was en route to their house at Binika Sapali under Lakhanpur block after meeting their daughter at Katarbaga High School when the mishap took place.

The accident was so intense that the man came under the wheel of a speeding truck while his wife died in the bike crash.

Tension prevailed in the locality after scores of irate locals blocked the NH-49 demanding compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and strict action against rash drivers.

Reportedly, SDPO Dilip Das and a team of Lakhanpur police have reached the spot and held discussions with the agitators.