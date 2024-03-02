BJP releases first list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently released the first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The list consists of over 195 names, including PM Modi who will contest from his stronghold Varanasi.

Union Minister Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar, while Ravi Kishan and Smriti Irani have been fielded from Gorakhpur and Amethi respectively, said party’s general secretary Vinod Tawde.

BJP has again fielded Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao from two Arunachal Pradesh seats for the Lok Sabha polls. Union Minister V Muralidharan is set to contest from Attingal and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP General Secretary further said.

The list features 28 women, 27 SC and 57 OBC candidates, and 47 candidates who are below 50 years of age. The list is for 16 states and Union Territories, with nearly 15 seats for Gujarat and Rajasthan each, 9 candidates from Kerala and Telangana each, and 11 candidates from Assam, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh each. Five candidates from Delhi and one from Goa have also been announced.