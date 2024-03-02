Ekamra Walks Introduces New Trail: Night Jungle Safari In Bharatpur

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has announced an exhilarating addition to the Ekamra Walks – the Night Jungle Safari in Bharatpur. This new venture which started on March 1 promises an adventurous exploration of the wilderness under the cover of night, adding a thrilling nocturnal perspective to Bhubaneswar’s beloved heritage walk series.

The Night Jungle Safari will embark from Ekamra Haat, offering a unique window from 6.15 PM to 8.30 PM every weekend into the mysterious nocturnal world of Bharatpur’s dense forests. This initiative aims to provide a unique experience for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, allowing them to witness the vibrant wildlife activity that emerges after dark.

Participants will gather at Ekamra Haat, the starting point for this one-hour journey into the wild, which promises not just an adventure but an educational experience as well. Guided by experts, this safari is an invitation to discover the nocturnal creatures and their habitats, understand the ecosystem’s dynamics at night, and the importance of conservation.

Conducted every weekend, this safari is designed to accommodate both locals and tourists, offering a fresh perspective on wildlife exploration and an opportunity to engage with nature in an entirely new light. The Night Jungle Safari is not just a trail; it’s an adventure that beckons the brave and the curious to delve into the darkness and discover the unseen life of the forest.

For those interested in being part of this novel experience, registration details and additional information are available on the Ekamra Walks official website, www.ekamrawalks.com.

Traverse the enigmatic path less travelled and uncover the nocturnal secrets of Bharatpur with the Night Jungle Safari, a trail where adventure meets education under the starlit sky.