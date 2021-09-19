Sukhjinder Randhawa Likely To Be Amarinder’s Successor in Punjab

Chandigarh: After Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, senior Congress leader name is doing the rounds among the probables to be the new CM of the state.

A majority of MLAs have proposed Randhawa’s name and the top leaders in Chandigarh are awaiting the green signal from the high command.

Meanwhile, a meeting is going on at Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi residence to decide the next leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Punjab.

Earlier, Ambika Soni declined to become the chief minister in favour of a Sikh name.