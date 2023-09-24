‘BJP Leaders Trying To Lynch Me’: BSP MP Danish Ali

New Delhi: BSP MP Danish Ali on Sunday called for a thorough breach of privilege inquiry against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for alleged misconduct during a session in the Lok Sabha.

The BSP MP’s statement comes in response to claims made by Nishikant Dubey, who accused Ali of provoking Ramesh Bidhuri during his address and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Samajwadi Party MP Danish Ali on Sunday said, “I request the (Lok Sabha) speaker that this should be inquired because this is one more matter of breach of privilege. I demand action be taken against Nishikant Dubey for what he has written… If what Nishikant Dubey is saying is true, there must be a video of the same… Is it true that all the BJP MPs were sitting and laughing there? This means that they did not come in support of the PM… They did my verbal lynching on the house… Now they are trying to lynch me outside…”