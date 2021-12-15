BJP, Cong Issue Three-Line Whip To Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued whip on Wednesday to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow.

While BJP has issued whip its party members to support the government’s stand and vote in support of Bills, the Congress party issued a three-lined whip for its members in Rajya Sabha to take up important issues for discussion on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adjourned for the day following three earlier adjournments over Opposition parties’ continuous uproar seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House.