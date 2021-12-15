One Tonne Of Illegal Polythene Material Seized In Unit-1 Haat

Bhubaneswar: An enforcement team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday seized more than one tonne of polythene packets from a vendor at Unit-I Haat in the city.

The BMC officials found the vendor openly selling polythene packets to the buyers and was having more than 20 types of single use plastic materials in the shop. After entering into the shop, the civic body enforcement team conveyed its identity and purpose of visit to the shopkeeper. Then the team members started checking into the packed bags where they found quintals of polybags. Besides, the team has seized single use illegal items. The owner of the shop has been warned not to sell such illegal items along with a fine of Rs. 20,000/-.

Basic approach is to continue activities abiding plastic waste management rule 2016 for eradication of single use plastic. Consecutive lockdown due to Covid-19 it was stopped and after Puja season the team has been told to carryout activities. Even there are deterrent factors like lockdown still the activity has been continuing in unlock periods with instruction of Commissioner Sri Sanjaya Kumar Singh.

During the year 2021 the team has seized about seven metric tons of single use plastic from different vendors and business units. A fine amount nearly seven lakh has been collected from 977 persons; told Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner Sanitation. Cooperation of citizens and likeminded agencies will be helpful to achieve the objective of making our city free of single use plastic, he added.

As per provision BMC keeps searching such cases by engaging a dedicated team on regular basis. The team comprises two enforcement inspectors, two authorized officers (enforcement), two police personnel; six security personnel where two are female, six supporting staff and thematic experts. The team is engaged for Construction and Demolition (C & D) waste management as well as plastic enforcement.