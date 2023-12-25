Bike Crashes Into Car In Bhubaneswar, Three Critical

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons sustained critical injuries as a bike crashed into a car at Damana chhak in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

As per reports, the mishap occurred as the bike rider lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and dashed into the car due to its high speed. As a result, three persons were critically injured.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police on intimation reached there and launched an investigation.