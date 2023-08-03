Rain: Schools In Several Odisha Dists Declare Holiday Today

Bhubaneswar: District Collectors in several Odisha districts on Thursday announced a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centers (AWCs) in their respective areas for the second consecutive day today in view of incessant rains and water-logging.

District Collectors of Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Boudh, and a few others have issued notifications regarding the closure of schools in their areas.

On Wednesday, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued a notification allowing the District Collectors to announce school closures in their areas if they thought it to be necessary.