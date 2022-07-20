Bhubaneswar Techie Duped Of Rs 24 Lakh In Matrimonial Fraud

Bhubaneswar: A software engineer in Bhubaneswar has allegedly duped of Rs 24 lakh by a woman found on a matrimonial site.

The victim hailing from the Jatni area has lodged a written complaint with the Cyber police station in Bhubaneswar.

As per the complaint, the woman posed as an Odia girl from Balasore pursuing a medical course in California.

She introduced herself as Priya Gupta and asked the youth to help her release GBP 70,000, stuck at Delhi airport. With the help of a fake identity and false promises over a period of six months, the woman managed to get Rs 24 lakh from the youth and then went incommunicado, the complaint said.

Police said that they have registered a case on the basis of the complainant filed by the software engineer and an investigation in this connection has been started.