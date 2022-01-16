Bhubaneswar: Over 1.3K COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 516 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,321 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,321 COVID-19 positive cases 29 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1094 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 510 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 133,536 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 8,120 are active cases while 124,292 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.