Seamers Shine As Australia Seal 4-0 Ashes Triumph

Hobart: While Australia’s 4-0 demolition of England would hardly raise an eyebrow given the respective teams’ efforts throughout the Vodafone Ashes Series, the manner in which the final win was achieved would likely because for a stewards’ inquiry in other fields of sporting endeavour.

After knocking over Australia for 155 to set themselves a realistic chase of 271 for a consolation final Test win, England folded from 0-68 a ball prior to tea to 124 all out just 22.4 overs later.

Sensational bowling from the Australian bowlers helped them take the series 4-0 after bowling out England for 124 in the fourth innings of the final Ashes Test at Hobart on Sunday. England’s batting collapse ensured Australia won the final Test by 146 runs.

Beginning Day 3 at 37/3, Australia were eventually bowled out for 155 in 56.3 overs, setting a 271-run target for England.

Mark Wood starred with the ball, picking up 6-37 while Stuart Broad (3-51) picked up three.

England got off to a good start as the openers, Rory Burns and Zak Crawley added 68 runs for the opening wicket before Burns fell for 26. Cameron Green struck twice off consecutive overs to dismiss Dawid Malan (10) and Zak Crawley (36). The 22-year-old picked up the first three wickets of the innings to start off England’s batting collapse from 82/1 to 124 all out in 38.5 overs.

Scott Boland (3-18) and Pat Cummins (3-42) struck at regular intervals to dismiss England’s lower order.

Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Series after scoring 357 runs in six innings, including two hundreds.

“Really is pretty crazy. To be an the end of a 5-match series with so many positives and 4-0, yeah really pumped. I am really happy as a captain. We have had some 15 players used in this series, some tough calls. Certainly feels like we are on to something big,” said Australia skipper Cummins at the post-match presentation.

“It’s been a frustrating tour, tough tour for us. We have to keep learning to get better. Not go away from here and keep making the same mistakes. Not long before we play Test cricket again and an opportunity to turn things around. Too often we have not given our bowlers enough. We have been outplayed by Australia. Sometimes you have to put your hand up and say a team outplayed us,” said England captain Joe Root.