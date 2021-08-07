Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special To Be Extended To Khurda Road

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run special trains toward Paradeep and Gunupur from Puri and extend Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special up to Khurda Road as per the following…

08414/08413 Puri-Paradeep-Puri Special from Both the directions will run w.e.f. 16th August 2021. This train will leave from Puri at 0615hrs towards Paradeep and will leave from Paradep at 1800hrs towards Puri having stoppages at Sakshigopal, Delang, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kandarpur Halt, Raghunathpur Halt, Gorakhnath, Rahama, and Badabandha between Puri and Paradeep from both the directions.

08417/084138 Puri-Gunupur-Puri Special will run from Puri w.e.f. 16th August and from Gunupur w.e.f. 17th August, 2021. This train will leave from Puri at 1200hrs and will reach at Gunupur at 2050hrs. In the return direction, this train will leave from Gunupur at 0500hrs and will arrive at Puri at 1450hrs.

08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar will be extended to Khurda Road w.e.f. 16th August, 2021 from Khurda Road and w.e.f. 17th August, 2021 from Kendujhargarh. This train will leave from Khurda Road at 1605hrs and will arrive at Kendujhargarh at 2135hrs and will leave from Kendujhargarh at 0630hrs and will reach at Khurda Road at 1125hrs. The timing and stoppages of thi train between Bhubaneswar and Kendujhargarh will remain unchanged.