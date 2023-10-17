Bhubaneswar-Guwahati Direct Flight From Oct 29

Bhubaneswar: IndiGo is all set to operate the direct and daily flights between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati from October 29, 2023.

As per the schedule, the Bhubaneswar-Guwahati 6E 6913 flight will depart from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 1.25 pm and will arrive at 2.55 pm at Guwahati. The passengers will reach the destination in just 1.30 hours at a cost of Rs 6,358.

In the return direction, the Guwahati-Bhubaneswar 6E 6914 flight will take off from Guwahati airport at 3.35 pm and will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20 pm. The airfare for the journey has been fixed at Rs 6,389.