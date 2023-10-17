Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s First Look As Detective Out

Mumbai: Hansal Mehta’s directorial ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has left its indelible mark at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience.

As the film’s incredible feat at the global level left the audience craving for more, the makers, without any delay, released the first official poster, bringing the first look of its lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan, looking unique!

Looking gritty and gripping, the first official look poster of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ accelerated the excitement to watch the film.

Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the poster caught by two cops, it would be a different experience to watch the actress essaying the character of a detective and mother. While Kareena looks truly strong, the film will bring a captivating story of international standard!

As the poster has raised the excitement bar, an announcement will come soon.