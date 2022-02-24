Bhubaneswar: 35 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 52 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 35 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 35 COVID-19 positive cases, five are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 21 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 52 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,193 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 572 are active cases while 154,417 persons have recovered and 1183 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-