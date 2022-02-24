Flights To Ukraine Will Resume When Situation Improves: Scindia

New Delhi: India has said it will resume air services to war-hit Ukraine after the country opens its air space as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated.

“Flights were flown to Ukraine earlier. Today, flights were also flown to Ukraine, but after 3 hours, when things started escalating, those flights came back. Whenever air-space opens, we’ll fly flights again,” said Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday assured that it is taking all necessary steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians, including students from Ukraine, amidst the war-like situation in the country.

“As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians,” said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy issued an advisory urging its nationals to remain calm and stay put wherever they were in Ukraine as the situation is unpredictable.