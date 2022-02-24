Unacademy Launches new learning product: ‘Unacademy Icons’

India: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform*, today announced the launch of a new learning product called ‘Unacademy Icons’ — a platform built to provide a structured curriculum taught by industry icons.

Unacademy Icons brings together stalwarts from different fields such as sports, arts, business, leadership and more; and conducts curated lessons on their subject of expertise. Unacademy Icons will give Learners across the country an opportunity to learn from them with a single subscription. The lessons will be available in English, Hindi to begin with, and will later be available in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

The first Icons segment – ‘Cricket with Sachin’ – has been developed in collaboration with world-renowned legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as part of a stronger content-led integration with him in the sports learning category. Sachin will mentor Unacademy Learners through a series of thirty one interactive lessons of over seven hours. The curriculum is co-created by Sachin Tendulkar and his brother Ajit Tendulkar.

Pre-booking for Icons will start on 23rd February at a limited price offer of INR 299 with a one year validity. The first ten lessons will be launched on 28th February and subsequent 21 lessons will be released in following weeks.

The course offers a variety of features such as in-show graphics and animations that makes the lessons engaging and interactive. The course curriculum also offers quizzes between each chapter that will act as notable benchmarks to test the Learner’s knowledge in their course journey.

On the occasion of the launch, Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group said, “We have developed Unacademy Icons to bring a platform of structured curriculums for several aspirational courses in India with industry stalwarts. Our first step is to democratize high quality pedagogy for Cricket with world-renowned cricketer, Sachin. We are thankful to Sachin for working closely with us to develop the curriculum which caters to anybody looking for cricket content for upskilling or learning. We are hopeful that Learners across the country will benefit from the customized topics, which have been carefully designed and distributed.”

“Sports has the potential to impart several life skills like persistence, teamwork, confidence etc. Cricket is the biggest sport in India and I have partnered with Unacademy to extend our vision of democratizing high quality education in Cricket and reach anyone interested to learn this lovely game across the length and breadth of India and beyond that as well. I truly hope the structured curriculum and the interactive content we have built for the platform basis my life learnings are helpful for everyone,” said Sachin Tendulkar, Former Indian Cricketer and Change maker.