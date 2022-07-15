Bhubaneswar: 325 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 235 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 325 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 325 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 235 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,59,813 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 980 are active cases while 1,57,619 persons have recovered and 1193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.