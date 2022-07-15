MHA Directs State Govts To Increase Security For Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi: With the beginning of the Kanwar Yatra on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed state governments to increase security for Kanwariyas.

Taking serious note of the Intelligence Bureau report, the MHA asked the state governments to increase police visibility and surveillance on all routes which will be used by the pilgrims.

Similar instructions have been issued to the Railway Board as pilgrims also use railways for their yatra. Accordingly, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been put on high alert.

The Kanwar Yatra is taking place after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Yatra begins on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan during which devotees reach Haridwar in large numbers and collect the waters of the Ganga for offering it to Shiva temples.

The MHA in its instructions issued to the States has also asked them to make aerial surveillance with the use of drones besides using CCTV cameras.