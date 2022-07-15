Man Stabbed To Death By Co-Passenger On Howrah Mail Near Ganjam Station

Ganjam: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by a miscreant on a train in Berhampur on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Prasanjit Garai, a resident of West Bengal.

According to reports, the incident took place on the Chennai-Howrah mail under the Ganjam police station in the afternoon.

Tarai was returning home from Chennai on Howrah Mail when an argument ensued between Tarai and his relative, identified as Rajiv Garai, who was also returning to West Bengal on the same train.

The feud became so serious that in a fit of rage, his relative attacked him with a knife injuring him severely.

Subsequently, co-passengers pulled the train chain between Ganjam and Chhatrapur railway station following which Railway Protection Force personnel reached there and rushed Prasanjit to Chhatrapur hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have detained the accused and further investigations are underway.