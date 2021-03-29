Bhubaneswar: 32 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 10 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 32 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 32 new COVID-19 positive cases, six are Quarantine Cases, all linked with earlier positive cases, and 26 Local Contact Cases. Besides, 10 persons have also recovered from Coronavirus.

With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar reached 32,396 with 241 active cases and recoveries at 31,884. This apart, 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 29th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/3pueOLEA9K — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 29, 2021

